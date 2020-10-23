Bleach: let’s delve into the personality and roles of Quincy Uryu Ishida

Uryu Ishida is one of the first characters presented within the work Bleach by Tite kubo. Initially hostile, the Quincy will immediately clash with the protagonist, Ichigo, but ends up becoming one of his companions until the last saga of the manga series in which he will have a particularly important role.

Uryu was born into a family of Quincy, a human clan whose members possess particular abilities and which in the past were exterminated by shinigami. Among his most important family ties we learn about are his grandfather Soken and his father Ryuken.

Grandpa he was an important, almost paternal figure to the boy, he was the last of the Quincys and the person with whom the archer trained and from whom he learned Quincy’s skills. The fatherinstead, he left Quincy’s life to pursue a more profitable career.

In this way, Uryu grew up with negative feelings towards shinigami, which is demonstrated to us in the first encounter with Ichigo of which he declares himself a rival by challenging him to a contest to hunt more Hollow which will end up with a collaboration for the killing of a Menos Grande. But it will be following the capture of Rukia that the Quincy will join the group effectively becoming an ally.

Subsequently, the now friend of Ichigo, to recover his powers comes in contact with his father who will help him on condition that the son no longer puts his powers at the service of the shinigami. The boy accepts but will continue to fight with our heroes to defeat the common enemy, Sosuke Aizen, and bring the friend to safety Orihime Inoue.

The last story arc features the Wandenreich, or a group of Quincy veterans of the war against the shinigami that took place years before the history of the manga. Initially Uryu will seem to ally with the new group of villains whose leader will designate Ishida himself as successor but thanks to his fidelity and loyalty to his friends he will decide to rebel against Quincy’s group using even his new powers from Wandenreich.

What do you think of Uryu Ishida? if you want to know more about other characters of the saga, I recommend our Bleach article on Kisuke Urahara. I also remember that a new series of the Bleach anime was recently announced.