Bleach: let’s analyze Ulquiorra and her fight with Ichigo

In the Arrancar saga of the manga Bleach the protagonist, Ichigo Kurosaki, attacks the Las Noches palace in an attempt to save Orihime Inoue. After facing several enemies, he comes face to face with Ulquiorra and begins an unforgettable duel. but who is the shinigami’s opponent and how can he stand up to him?

Any fan of the manga’s Tite Kubo will remember the epic battle involving the protagonist of the series and the Espada number four, recently a statuette has even been produced to represent the incredible battle shown in Bleach. To make it astonishing was probably also the anticipation generated by the meeting of the two powerful opponents from the beginning of the saga.

Ulquiorra Schiffer appears for the first time in the company of another Arrancar named Yammy with the task, entrusted to them by Aizen Sosuke, to kidnap Orihime. Unlike the opponents Ichigo will have to face from here on out, Ulquiorra is a Cool character hollow, apparently unambitious and nihilistic, declaring for himself that he has no heart. This personality will be in stark contrast to that of the girl he holds prisoner, who places all her hopes and courage in her heart and in that of her friends. The Espada while rejecting these ideals, he remains fascinated by them starting to wonder if the heart is just a tangible organ and what really gives the girl strength.

During the fateful duel Ichigo in his Vasto Lorde form had by now taken over even the Segunda Etapa of the Arrancar by hitting him with a powerful Cero but, despite the devastating attack, Ulquiorra survives managing to dissolve the new form reached by the shinigami. After a brief dialogue with the protagonist, however, he will crumble without strength. What allowed the enemy to resist the boy’s attack?

Certainly the powerful ones regenerative capacity of Hollow influenced the last moments of the battle, but another hypothesis is that it was his will to know is to understand the meaning of “heart”, dissolving in the instant in which he finally manages to understand it.

What do you think of Ulquiorra and this unforgettable battle? In case you would like to know more about the characters of this work, I leave you this in-depth analysis of the character Uryu Ishida from Bleach.