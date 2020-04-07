Bleach: Ichigo's Hollow Vast Lord terrifies in the latest cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's been a long time since Ichigo and his friends were forced to invade the Hueco Mundo in one of the most action-packed narrative arcs of the manga and anime of Bleach. Arrancar after Arrancar, the protagonist found himself forced to face the Espadas and one of them, Ulquiorra Schiffer, forced him to an out of control transformation.

During that clash of the most famous of Bleach, Ulquiorra Schiffer came to show her second Resurrecion while Ichigo Kurosaki was now exhausted. Inside the protagonist, however, houses a hollow that on that occasion showed its strength for the first time. The Vast Lord within Ichigo took possession of the boy's body and quickly ended Ulquiorra's life.

That version of Ichigo's hollow has now been represented by the Masuku cosplay who decided to use the paint suitable for the skin to represent the white background and the black stripes of the hollow, all culminating with the famous mask from which two sharp and horizontal horns appear. To complete the picture there are the long orange hair that flutters behind the boy.

As well as Ichigo Kurosaki, Ulquiorra also lives with a cosplay even if it is designed for women.