Entertainment

Bleach: Ichigo's Hollow Vast Lord terrifies in the latest cosplay

April 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

It's been a long time since Ichigo and his friends were forced to invade the Hueco Mundo in one of the most action-packed narrative arcs of the manga and anime of Bleach. Arrancar after Arrancar, the protagonist found himself forced to face the Espadas and one of them, Ulquiorra Schiffer, forced him to an out of control transformation.

During that clash of the most famous of Bleach, Ulquiorra Schiffer came to show her second Resurrecion while Ichigo Kurosaki was now exhausted. Inside the protagonist, however, houses a hollow that on that occasion showed its strength for the first time. The Vast Lord within Ichigo took possession of the boy's body and quickly ended Ulquiorra's life.

That version of Ichigo's hollow has now been represented by the Masuku cosplay who decided to use the paint suitable for the skin to represent the white background and the black stripes of the hollow, all culminating with the famous mask from which two sharp and horizontal horns appear. To complete the picture there are the long orange hair that flutters behind the boy.

READ:  Quentin Tarantino Films - Identities of his Cinema

As well as Ichigo Kurosaki, Ulquiorra also lives with a cosplay even if it is designed for women.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.