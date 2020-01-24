Bleach: Ichigo prepares for combat in Monkey D. Studio's latest action figure

Share it:

The return of Bleach's anime is hanging by a thread, a mystery that gradually seems to hide some surprises. After all, the success of the franchise, with strong revenues from all pores, is still waiting to conclude the manga story of Tite Kubo in its eponymous television transposition.WORD TO BE BOUND

Animated adaptation that, according to what reported by the insiders, rumors will come back sooner or later. And, coincidentally, the recent rumor of Burn The Witch's OVA could only be a wake-up call to probe the ground on the interest of fans before venturing into a mammoth undertaking like a new season of Bleach.

Anyway, speculation aside, the popularity of the franchise is not only dictated by the appeal of fans, but also from the thriving merchandising behind the manga of Kubo sensei. Monkey D. StudioIndeed, he recently announced the company's new action figure, the same one you can admire in all its glory at the bottom of the news. The statuette, which pays homage to the appearance of Ichigo during the rescue of Rukia, just before the fight against Byakuya, it will be available starting from the second quarter of 2020 at the figure of 183 euros, plus any shipping costs.

The scale model, 35 cm high, is already pre-orderable through the official website while supplies last. And you, instead, what do you think of this action figure of Monkey D. Studio? Tell us yours with a comment below.