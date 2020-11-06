Bleach: Here’s how Tier Harribel got to become the queen of Hueco Mundo

The clash between shinigami and Aizen is, and always will be, one of Bleach’s most beautiful story arcs. After the battle that saw the Arrancars led by former captain Shinigami against Ichigo and companions, Tier Harribel managed to become the new queen of Hueco Mundo, but how did she do it? Here are the details.

Harribel’s can hardly be defined as a rise to the throne. After all, the character has never been described as a power-hungry Arrancar. Espada number three found itself at the head of Hueco Mundo more by chance than by will.

During the battle that took place on earth that saw the Shinigami against the Arrancars of Aizen, we saw fall numerous enemies but the heroes also suffered extensive damage. In the ranks of the Arrancars, however, Barrigan was the loser, which hitherto reigned in Hueco Mundo, and the Espada number two.

Despite Aizen’s betrayal, Tier Harribel managed to survive the battle and once she returned to Hecuo Mundo she found herself the strongest Espada. This made her the new queen by right, a role that is well suited to a character who has proven to have as much strength as much wisdom. Harribel reigned until the moment he lost his life at the hands of the Quincys.

The charm of a character like Tier Harribel has always hit the hearts of fans, so much so that his is one of the most beloved Bleach cosplay.