Bleach: find some images inside the official source code

Everything goes back to 2021, at least this shines through from the rumors and from the official twitter profile of the mysterious event to be held on March 21st. Either way, the franchise of Bleach it still enjoys one of the communities most closely linked to Tite Kubo's masterpiece, even after several years from the conclusion of the manga.

There was a moment of absolute silence when the organizing committee of theAnime Japan 2020 announced the cancellation of the event due to the spread of the Coronavirus. In fact, within one of the largest manifestations of the Rising Sun related to Japanese animation there was a panel dedicated to Bleach, and the fear that it would also be canceled was rather concrete.

To put the brakes on uncertainty, the official profiles of Weekly Shonen Jump and of Shueisha who communicated that the event of Bleach will be streamed regularly on March 21. For the occasion, the official website has also been updated with a countdown. The dataminers obviously wasted no time looking for more information within the site's source code and what they found is quite interesting. We are talking about one series of Bleach-themed images, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, as well as a curious visual of Burn the Witch, the one-shot work of Tite Kubo which, according to rumors, will enjoy an animated special.

In your opinion, which projects will be announced on the streaming of March 21st? Tell us yours with a comment below.