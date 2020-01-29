Bleach fans are in turmoil and Nel Tu is preparing to show off his Zanpakuto

Share it:

Although the manga created by the master Tite Kubo has long since ended and beyond the fact that some love it madly while others do not much, Bleach it remains well imprinted in the hearts of fans who never miss an opportunity to pay homage to it or to discuss it on social media, especially in this period.

With the 20th anniversary on the doorstep and the rumor of a possible new animated project that runs in the environment, even fans seem to be on top. It is said that Kubo will be present with Bleach at AnimeJapan 2020, perhaps just to make an announcement. For the moment, little and nothing is known, except that something is boiling in the pot and that everyone is eager to find out.

Therefore we should not be surprised if the discussions and posts that have Bleach as their subject have intensified on the web and in social media. A lot has been said about it lately and several fan art and cosplay are made about it. Just like what we want to show you tonight and which features a character who has remained imprinted in the hearts of fans and which, still today, remains in everyone's thoughts: Neliel Tu Oderschvank.

As you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article, theArrancars it is represented not in its version as a child but in that of an adult. With the few rags covering his body, his long blue hair, his mask Hollow it is immortalized in the head when it unsheathes Zanpakuto like wanting to perform an attack. Made by the cosplayer claubailarinita on Instagram she managed to represent the character in all its magnificence.

