Bleach Brave Souls: a free version on Steam coming soon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few years after the debut on Android and iOS devices, Bleach Brave Souls is preparing to land for free (with the possibility of making in-game purchases) also on Steam.

In fact, the official page of the game on the Valve digital store has been opened for a few hours, which allows us to discover the first information of the game. Unfortunately, the description of the title does not seem to mention exclusive features of the PC version, which should be nothing more than a simple porting of the edition already available on smartphones and tablets.

Here are the minimum game requirements:

Requires a processor and a 64-bit operating system

Operating system: Windows 10 (64bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2520M

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Video card: Intel HD Graphics

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 5 GB of available space

Sound card: integrated

Currently the release date of the game has not yet been announced on Steam, a platform on which it is given in the course of thesummer 2020. In any case, you can add the title to your own wishlist so as to receive a notification upon exit.

About the Valve client, did you know that the use of VPN on Steam has been limited?