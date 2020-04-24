Bleach: are three new voice actors ready to land in the anime?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The videogame Bleach Brave Souls has set up a collaborative relationship with three voice actors who will cover the roles of Askin, Bambietta and Candice. These are characters absolutely relevant to the final arc of the opera, so there is a good chance that their voices will also be able to participate in the cast of the animated series.

To spread this news is the Twitter user Your Anime Guy, a rather reliable personality within the Japanese animation and comics industry. The insider has published a scan directly extrapolated from the official magazine of Shueisha, which announces the new voices of the mobile video game: Askin Nakk Le Vaar will play Takeuchi Shunsuke, Ayane Taketatsu will dub Bambietta, while Yumi Uchiyama will lend the voice to the character of Candice.

These names probably won't tell you much at first glance, but behind them they can boast professional experiences of considerable importance. Shunshuke began his career in 2014 with the anime of Pripara, and subsequently consolidated his signature by working on the likes of Mob Psycho 100 and Astra Lost in Space.

As for Takeatsu, however, the voice actress is mainly known for playing Erica in Berserk and Leafa in Sword Art Online. Finally, Uchiyama can count on a broad curriculum, dotted with productions such as Ace of Diamond, The Devil is a Part-Timer, The Irregular at Magic High School and Overlord.

Bleach's anime will return in 2021 with the adaptation of the last arc of the work, the Millennial War.

Rukia shows herself in all her pride in this splendid cosplay. One of Bleach's top animators, Mashashi Kudo, has shown all his enthusiasm for the return of the anime through a magnificent illustration of Ichigo.