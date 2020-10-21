Bleach: all the power of Ichigo in this female cosplay

With the recent arrival of the spin-off Burn The Witch, Bleach is back on top of fan trends again. To pay homage to the protagonist of Tite Kubo’s work, a cosplayer created a splendid female interpretation.

Arrived in the fall 2020 schedule, Burn the Witch is closely connected to Bleach, as it takes place in the same narrative universe. Therefore, it is not surprising that it has erupted again online the mania for Kurosaki Ichigo and for the Soul Society. To pay homage to Tite Kubo’s shonen, a fan created a stunning female cosplay.

Cosplayer Summerdru, on her Instagram profile, shared a series of shots in which she plays the female version of Kurosaki Ichigo. The protagonist of Bleach went through a long journey that put him in front of a series of incredible battles against different demonic creatures, and this cosplay manages to convey all the coldness and the power of the character.

“With the announcement of Burn the Witch, obviously I had to cosplay Ichigo“, wrote the cosplayer.”The sword is one of my favorite props. If you’ve been following me for a while you will surely know that Bleach was my first anime, so I had to do it justice. Also, Kubo’s art style is one of my favorites“. And what do you think of this cosplay of Ichigo in a female version? If you are a fan of this work, Rukia has shown all her skills in a stunning collectible statue of Bleach.