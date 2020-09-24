Bleach: all the details on the mysterious figure of Kisuke Urahara

Despite being often in the shadows, Keisuke Urahara is a pivotal character of Bleach. His figure, however, is still steeped in mystery and fans know very little about him. Let’s find out all the details about him together!

Bleach’s main antagonist is Sosuke Aizen, a shady figure who, in order to achieve his goals, had generated a serious threat to the lives of the protagonists. However, it turned out to be behind his evil plan the mind of Kisuke Urahara.

When Aizen was a lieutenant on Squad 5, Kisuke he was in charge of some forbidden research, from which Hogyoku was born. Disturbed by these results, he interrupted his studies, leaving them unattended in the hands of Sosuke Aizen.

Although he was now out of the game, Kisuke still felt relegated to the mistakes made in the past; only several years later he will be able to atone for his sins becoming a trusted ally of Ichigo Kurosaki.

Kisuke grew up and trained Ichigo to become a Soul Reaper. But if at first it was thought he did it to help the boy save Rukia from the Soul Society, later his true intentions were discovered. Kisuke has always made his moves by managing a behind-the-scenes fight with Aizen. Kisuke was the trigger for all evil, but taking responsibility for it has turned into a hero as much as Ichigo was.

