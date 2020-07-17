Entertainment

Bleach: all the beauty of Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck in Muriel's cosplay

July 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Bleach is about to return as anime even years after the conclusion of the Tite Kubo manga. We will then see Ichigo Kurosaki and many other protagonists who have accompanied us in the world of anime and manga for a long time, but there will also be space for minor characters. Among these there is Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck.

What was initially a child who attempted to help Ichigo in the Hueco Mundo with her friends then became a powerful ally, revealing that she was an ex Espada who decayed following an attack by Nnoitra and Szayelaporro. His return to the adult form in Bleach he started a battle against what was the number 5 of the Espadas, but many were first fascinated and struck by the provocative body of the Arrancar.

The physique is the classic heroine one, lean and with curves at the right point, characters then accentuated by the reduced clothes and torn in some points. The cosplayer Muriel has decided to bring the character into reality, so let's take a look at her cosplay by Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck. The model decided to take more pictures with this disguise, allowing herself first of the most private shots in her room and then giving life to some poses in the real world where she tries to interpret the character.

READ:  Vikings Season 7- Release Date, Plot and other details

Do you prefer this version of the character of Bleach or the Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck of Vega_Cosplayer?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.