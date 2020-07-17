Bleach: all the beauty of Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck in Muriel's cosplay

Share it:

Bleach is about to return as anime even years after the conclusion of the Tite Kubo manga. We will then see Ichigo Kurosaki and many other protagonists who have accompanied us in the world of anime and manga for a long time, but there will also be space for minor characters. Among these there is Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck.

What was initially a child who attempted to help Ichigo in the Hueco Mundo with her friends then became a powerful ally, revealing that she was an ex Espada who decayed following an attack by Nnoitra and Szayelaporro. His return to the adult form in Bleach he started a battle against what was the number 5 of the Espadas, but many were first fascinated and struck by the provocative body of the Arrancar.

The physique is the classic heroine one, lean and with curves at the right point, characters then accentuated by the reduced clothes and torn in some points. The cosplayer Muriel has decided to bring the character into reality, so let's take a look at her cosplay by Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck. The model decided to take more pictures with this disguise, allowing herself first of the most private shots in her room and then giving life to some poses in the real world where she tries to interpret the character.

Do you prefer this version of the character of Bleach or the Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck of Vega_Cosplayer?