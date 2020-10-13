Bleach: Aizen conquers the throne in an epic 130 euro figure

The famous franchise of Bleach has finally returned to take back the limelight after many years of absence from the world stage. Tite Kubo is preparing properly and carefully the return of the series on the small screen, without forgetting to strengthen the promotional campaign for the sequel of the anime together with Shueisha.

The return of the Bleach anime will have an extremely difficult role, that of revitalizing a title that has had the opportunity to discuss due to the narrative management of the last saga. The sensei has in fact time to settle and add all those outstanding issues, as well as to improve the story especially in the last part of the work.

Either way, the franchise is currently facing the start of a promotional campaign that it will presumably accompany us until 2021, the date by which the debut of the sequel to Bleach seems to be expected. In fact, recently Blackwing Studio wanted to pay homage to the work of Tite Kubo through a scale model dedicated to one of the most popular characters in the manga, Aizen. The villain is portrayed sitting on the throne with a bold air and you can admire him at the bottom of the news. The statuette, with dimensions of 45 x 55 x 53 (in cm), is already available for pre-order for the modest sum of around 131 euros.

And you, however, what do you think of this model, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.