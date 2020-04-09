Entertainment

Bleach: after two years, Tite Kubo returns to make an illustration

April 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Coronavirus pandemic recently forced Premier Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency, a necessary situation which has already begun, however, to cause some inconvenience within the entertainment market. In defense of this ordinance, Tite Kubo, author of Bleach, with a nice sketch.

While we are waiting to hear news about the return of the Bleach anime, expected to debut in 2021, sensei is back to publish an illustration on his official profile as had not happened in two years, following the long pause that the author took at the end of the serialization of his manga, except for occasional works.

The illustration in question, which we have attached to the bottom of the news, portrays Ichigo and his son, Kazui, intent on playing in front of a tablet. The sketch is also accompanied by the description that invites its readers to stay at home in this difficult period.

Either way, Kubo is about to return to the big stage of Weekly Shonen Jump, as early as this summer with the regular serialization of Burn The Witch. Although his return will not last long, the same series will be adapted in animated form with a feature film curated by Studio Colorito and scheduled for the autumn season. And you, instead, what do you think of this simple drawing of father and son? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

