Bleach: a fan uses quarantine to create a perfect Renji cosplay

June 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
The characters created by Tite Kubo they are still among the favorites of fans of Japanese animation: in fact there are numerous Bleach cosplay, this time we recommend the one dedicated to the swordsman Renji.

You can find the image at the bottom of the news, shared by the cosplayer Azarinki, who shows us his version of Renji's character. In the comment that accompanies the photo, we find out that this was his project during the Coronavirus emergency quarantine, but that he was unable to complete in time, despite this, fans particularly appreciated his cosplay and in particular his great ability in creating the Zabimaru sword, famous for its transformation into a snake-like weapon, suitable for facing multiple opponents simultaneously.

It is an excellent time for all fans of the world born from the mind of Tite Kubo: as you have surely read, two different souls set in the Bleach universe have been announced, in particular fans are eager to find out some more information on the transposition of the Thousand Years War, while the second project will be titled "Burn the Witch"and it will be a spin-off of the story that tells us the story of the Western Branch and Noel Niihashi.

If instead you have only read the manga of the series, here is our guide with the list of episodes filler of Bleach.

