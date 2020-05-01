Bleach: a fan makes special Funko Pop to celebrate the return of the anime

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Inevitably, the return of Bleach with an anime about the Millennial War scheduled for 2021 it made many fans happy. After all, we are talking about one of the most significant works of the new millennium and which for years has been one of the Big Three of Weekly Shonen Jump.

For this reason many have decided to pay homage to Bleach. Some fans made the cosplay of Rukia Kuchiki and other characters, others instead decided to respond in another way. In this second category there is the fan Mark @IGvinylalchmist who has decided to play some Custom Funko Pop based on Bleach's most loved characters.

Thanks to three images that you can see in the tweet at the bottom of the news, Mark shared five Bleach characters in the Funko Pop version. The first is Ichigo Kurosaki, made with the shinigami costume and the version with the complete hollow mask. The second is instead dedicated to the Espada Ulquiorra Schiffer, one of the most loved characters in the series; the Arrancar was made in its basic state and in a neutral pose.

The last image is dedicated to three captains of Bleach's Gotei 13. On the left we see Byakuya Kuchiki, followed by Shunsui Kyoraku and finally by Zaraki Kenpachi. What do you think of these Funko Pop made by the fan? Meanwhile, do not miss our special on the new Bleach anime.