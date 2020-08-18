Blatter wants the FIFA ethics committee to investigate Infantino: "I ask for the same yardstick"

Share it:

File photo of former FIFA president Sepp Blatter arriving at a ceremony at a church in Zurich. Dec 13, 2019. REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann

Dec 13, 2019. REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann

The idea that revenge is a dish that is served cold may sound like a “cliché”, but it works, it is real. Five years after being ejected from the FIFA presidency, Joseph Blatter calls for the ethics commission to investigate the current president, Gianni Infantino, and that, if necessary, it is removed from the position. Ask him to go through what he is going through.

"If the yardstick is the same as in my time, the FIFA ethics committee has to open an investigation against Gianni Infantino", said Blatter, for 17 years at the head of the governing body of world football, in statements to Infobae.

Blatter, 84, is barred from holding leadership positions in football until 2022. In October 2015, FIFA's ethics committee decided to suspend him for 90 days, just a couple of weeks after the Swiss Federal Prosecutor's Office announced the opening of an investigation against him, the then UEFA president, Michel Platini, and the then FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke.

The prosecution questioned a payment of two million Swiss francs that Blatter made to Platini, at that time a clear favorite to succeed him in the presidency. The money, many noted, was tied to Qatar's opaque choice to host the 2022 World Cup. Infantino, who at the time was Platini's loyal UEFA general secretary, was not in the forecast. The beheading of FIFA and UEFA gave the Swiss-Italian a chance, who took office in February 2016 and was re-elected by acclamation in June 2019.

File photo of then-UEFA president Michel Platini (right) as he shakes hands with FIFA official Joseph S. Blatter (left) after his election as president in Zurich, Switzerland on May 29, 2015. (EFE / Patrick B. Kraemer)

Infantino is in trouble today, because at the end of July the Swiss special prosecutor Stefan Keller opened criminal proceedings against him for investigate whether there was “abuse of office, violation of official secrecy, favoritism and instigation” in the secret and unrecorded meetings that the FIFA president had with him at that time Attorney General Michael Lauber and with Valais Chief Prosecutor Rinaldo Arnold, between 2016 and 2017.

Infantino and FIFA allege that it was the president's obligation to meet with Lauber to find out what the real situation was in an organization ravaged by corruption and the arrests of its most important leaders by the FBI. According to the prosecution, the purpose of the meetings was to "discuss" the football investigation and "clarify the position of FIFA as a plaintiff and injured party."

Lauber and Infantino's explanations did not have the effect that both expected: the prosecutor ended up resigning from office and the president is now the axis of a criminal process.

The news was long awaited by Blatter, who during an interview with Infobae in Zurich exactly a year ago he spoke starkly about what he believes of the current head of world football and described in detail the meetings he had with Lauber. An Infantino who, he says, stopped answering his WhatsApp messages shortly after seizing power in FIFA.

“Gianni Infantino met three times with the federal prosecutor (Lauber). What was discussed is something that is not known, there are no records, but the meetings took place, according to all indications, due to the great interest of Infantino. He even came to one of them on a private jet directly from Qatar "Blatter emphasized in that interview in 2019.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President (REUTERS / Yves Herman / File Photo)

Although it was not known then, Blatter suspects what had been the topics of conversation between the prosecutor and the president: “The content is not known, but it is certain that what interests him is my case and that of Platini. You know this: Platini's plan was to be president of FIFA. It was Infantino, his hitherto general secretary at UEFA, who assumed the presidency of FIFA. Back then he said that if Platini returned, he would resign immediately. "

Platini's suspension ended in 2019, but the brilliant former French player is already a long way from the high politics of football. Blatter also has no intention of returning to office in his old age, but he does want his name to be cleared. Those two million Swiss francs to Platini were "registered in FIFA's accounting, the corresponding social charges were deducted and deposited in a Swiss bank," he says. "It was a totally regular payment."

Today, in a new dialogue with Infobae, Blatter compares his situation with that of Infantino. “Five years ago I was in a similar situation, when the Federal Prosecutor's Office, in September 2015, opened a criminal process that is finally moving forward. At that time, the FIFA ethics committee intervened immediately and, after less than three weeks, suspended me for 90 days ”. That is why he asks for the same treatment for the current president: "If the yardstick remains the same, the ethics commission must open an investigation into Gianni Infantino."

Blatter does not say so, but the logic of his sentence ends in the suspension of Infantino from office in case the ethics commission intervened and found the current president guilty: “The Special Prosecutor's Office opened three processes, one of them against the president of FIFA. Let the Swiss justice do its job, I believe in the Swiss legal system ”.

What can Blatter say about Valcke, his former secretary general and right-hand man, also a hub in serious legal problems? “His process begins in September in the Federal Court. For now he is not convicted, the presumption of innocence exists ”.

Immersed in recent years in reading philosophy books, Blatter leaves a sentence that can have multiple recipients: “Let's not judge, we are not judges. Confucius said something else that is very interesting: If you were ever a horse, don't turn into a donkey ”.

