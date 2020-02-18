Entertainment

Blastoise, Haunter or Groudon? A fan makes the cosplay of all these pokémon

February 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Over the years, some Pokemon have achieved far more notoriety than others. Pikachu is certainly among the most beloved monsters but he is joined by another large group: starters like Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, the legendaries, as well as many other pokémon become symbolic mainly belonging to the first generations.

While the anime continues without forgetting the pokémon video games of the past, fans are always at work in the real world. The Blastoise_irl fan has posted on Reddit three images that portray him disguised as three different ones pokémon, clothes made over the course of five years.

The first, from which the name of the fan was certainly born, is Blastoise. The definitive evolution of Squirtle was prepared by the fan in 2015 and can be said to be perfectly done. But the same goes for theHaunter created in 2018 and the latest Groudon 2020. In the image below you can admire the work of the fan who has certainly dedicated a lot of attention, money and material in the creation of these costumes.

READ:  In the new chapter of Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals Pop is ready for new missions

Meanwhile the Ash and Go's journey continues along with the growth of their monsters, but a new pokémon could join the team of the protagonist of the franchise shortly.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.