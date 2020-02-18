Blastoise, Haunter or Groudon? A fan makes the cosplay of all these pokémon

Share it:

Over the years, some Pokemon have achieved far more notoriety than others. Pikachu is certainly among the most beloved monsters but he is joined by another large group: starters like Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, the legendaries, as well as many other pokémon become symbolic mainly belonging to the first generations.

While the anime continues without forgetting the pokémon video games of the past, fans are always at work in the real world. The Blastoise_irl fan has posted on Reddit three images that portray him disguised as three different ones pokémon, clothes made over the course of five years.

The first, from which the name of the fan was certainly born, is Blastoise. The definitive evolution of Squirtle was prepared by the fan in 2015 and can be said to be perfectly done. But the same goes for theHaunter created in 2018 and the latest Groudon 2020. In the image below you can admire the work of the fan who has certainly dedicated a lot of attention, money and material in the creation of these costumes.

Meanwhile the Ash and Go's journey continues along with the growth of their monsters, but a new pokémon could join the team of the protagonist of the franchise shortly.