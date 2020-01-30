Blas Cantó presents ‘Universo’, the song that will lead to Eurovision

Share it:

Blas Cantó will be our representative at the 2020 Eurovision Festival. It will be held on Saturday, May 16 in Rotterdam.

The song that will perform on stage is titled ‘Universe’ and you can listen to it.

This year we should not start the gala Eurovision 2020 saying that we are not going to win because you can't imagine the great theme with which we present ourselves! Blas sang He was chosen to be our representative in the musical contest and now he has just discovered the song with which he will take the stage in Rotterdam (Holland) on May 16.

It is called ‘Universe’ and was chosen by the artist himself among 50 different themes he had available. In addition, he is the composer of the same with other large music producers, Dan Hammond, Dangelo Ortega, Maciej Mikolaj Trybulec and Ash Hicklin. Together, they have created a theme that maintains the characteristic pop genre of the singer of 'He is not me', adding electronic sounds very much to the agenda. However, what does ‘Universe’ mean? Blas himself has told us:

“I wrote this song at a time in my life in which, probably, in an act of cowardice, I did not raise my voice. I didn't say what I felt thinking that this would be easier. And made a mistake. I closed my eyes and, with all my strength, I apologized to the Universe. ’

It is wonderful, right? Well, you can listen to it in a loop until the Eurovision date arrives. Cheer up Blas!