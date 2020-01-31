Blanca Suárez will star in the series ‘Jaguar’ on Netflix

Share it:

After ‘What their eyes hid’ and ‘Cable girls’, Blanca Suarez will star in a period series: 'Jaguar'. Set in the Spain of the 60s, it will tell the story of Isabel Garrido, a young Spaniard who managed to survive the Mauthausen death camp and is on the trail of Skorzeny, known as the most dangerous man in Europe. You will soon discover that you are not alone in your mission and will join a group of agents in search of justice. Your code name: Jaguar.

Produced by Bambú Producciones, the fiction is scheduled to premiere on the platform in 2021 and joins other projects that the actress has already done with the producer and the streaming giant. The last one has been the movie 'The summer we live', which stars alongside Javier Rey under the orders of Carlos Sedes, director of a large part of Bamboo's projects such as 'Alta Mar', 'Fariño', 'Instinto' , 'The embassy', 'Velvet' or the movie 'The club of the misunderstood'.

This series joins another of the most powerful television projects nationwide and that the platform announced this morning. Even without a title, it is only known that it will be the first series created by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, which will be produced by Atypical Films and will be "an exciting story of friendship in overcoming" that, currently, is in the development phase.