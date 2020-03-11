Blanca Martínez "La Chicuela" reveals that she was abused at age 12

Share it:

The popular conductor Blanca Martínez, known mostly as "La Chicuela", in an interview with Tv Notes magazine made a strong revelation that stunned her followers; She was raped at the young age of 12 by an employee of her father.

The show reporter explained that her father, the late businessman Héctor Martínez Vacca, owned a bar in her native Monterrey, Nuevo León and one of her employees was the one who raped her and left her marked for life.

This story had not been told to anyone, but everything changed when he told the late singer Jenni Rivera, who was his unconditional friend in the past, and now opened his heart to tell one of the most difficult moments of his life .

I had to go to therapy, I just told my mom and a long time later. Not my dad because he was an employee of him and because I would have killed him, I'm an only child. My dad never knew, he died very young and he never knew about my rape. I think my dad would have killed him, that's why I didn't tell him, because I didn't want to see my dad behind bars, "he confessed.

In addition, the spontaneous driver recalled the death of one of her closest friends, singer Jenni Rivera, who died on December 9, 2012 after a tragic plane crash in Monterrey.

After talking about the subject, La Chicuela explained that, after going to the scene, he realized that life is very fragile; One day we are and the next no longer, that is why he decides to live each of his days as if it were the last; With great joy.

He also revealed that he suffered physical abuse by one of his ex-partners, of whom he did not comment on his identity or give more details.