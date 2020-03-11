TV Shows

Blanca Martínez "La Chicuela" reveals that she was abused at age 12

March 11, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The popular conductor Blanca Martínez, known mostly as "La Chicuela", in an interview with Tv Notes magazine made a strong revelation that stunned her followers; She was raped at the young age of 12 by an employee of her father.

The show reporter explained that her father, the late businessman Héctor Martínez Vacca, owned a bar in her native Monterrey, Nuevo León and one of her employees was the one who raped her and left her marked for life.

This story had not been told to anyone, but everything changed when he told the late singer Jenni Rivera, who was his unconditional friend in the past, and now opened his heart to tell one of the most difficult moments of his life .

I had to go to therapy, I just told my mom and a long time later. Not my dad because he was an employee of him and because I would have killed him, I'm an only child. My dad never knew, he died very young and he never knew about my rape. I think my dad would have killed him, that's why I didn't tell him, because I didn't want to see my dad behind bars, "he confessed.

In addition, the spontaneous driver recalled the death of one of her closest friends, singer Jenni Rivera, who died on December 9, 2012 after a tragic plane crash in Monterrey.

READ:  Jury begins deliberations at Harvey Weinstein's trial

After talking about the subject, La Chicuela explained that, after going to the scene, he realized that life is very fragile; One day we are and the next no longer, that is why he decides to live each of his days as if it were the last; With great joy.

He also revealed that he suffered physical abuse by one of his ex-partners, of whom he did not comment on his identity or give more details.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.