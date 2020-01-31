Blake Lively reappears after giving birth to her third child

Share it:

Just five months after the birth of her third child with Ryan Reynolds, the acclaimed interpreter Blake Lively has resumed his professional agenda for the promotion of his new film, 'The Rhythm of Revenge'. A very mediatic return, how could it be otherwise for one of the it girls most acclaimed of the cinematographic panorama, that has been carried out by its dazzling elections in matter of style.

In just 48 hours, the Californian actress has left six dream proposals, all of them totally different but with the same result: absolute success. A true style marathon through the streets of NY It demonstrates why it remains our best source of inspiration and a great icon for a whole generation.

Look 1: opt for the tone that never fails

Was the first look after his long period away from flashes He chose a tone design beige with belt under the chest to stylize figure, combined with lace-up ankle boots and gloves, both in burgundy tone; As a special touch, Blake opted for gold-tone jewelry.

Look 2: a style lesson on the red carpet

Once again, the interpreter left no doubt, is stepping on the red carpet and monopolize all eyes. On this occasion, Lively got into a delicate black velvet design signed by Dolce & Gabanna, which had a sweetheart neckline and slightly drooping shoulders. A dream piece that combined with daring high-top boots also in this hue.

Look 3: the most repeated bet, the floral pattern

On this occasion, for another of her trips through the streets of New York, the interpreter opted for a classic floral print dress. A midi design adjusted to the waist, with light flight and details of the firm's frills Ulyanna Sergeenko. And again Blake again chose high boots in black.

Look 4: without fear of the latest trends

The next morning, and to attend the program Good morning america, the actress opted for a total look from Fendi in gold color that belongs to its SS 2020 collection. A set formed by shorts Padded, classic white shirt, plaid print sweater and long raincoat also in this dazzling golden hue. The look was completed by lace-up heeled ankle boots in burgundy military aesthetics.

Look 5: the time to risk

Again with the color as the protagonist, Blake surprised with a light blue floral print dress, also by Ulyana Sergeenko, and sheepskin coat, the trend that devastates between celebrities, in a more intense tone of Max Mara. The most special touch was provided by the high heels of Christian Louboutin with velvet, suede and shiny details. A fantasy.

Look 6: the classic black and white binomial

The last look The actress has starred in a black midi velvet skirt and classic white shirt, both of the firm Alaïa A combination that has managed to elevate thanks to the ankle boots of heel and wide-brimmed hat, both in black and rock aesthetic, which has added to the look.