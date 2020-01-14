Blake Lively is unrecognizable from chestnut and with ‘pin-up’ bangs

Share it:

The actress thus promotes her next film, ‘The Rhythm Section’.

The radical change has obtained a positive reception among its followers, who have flattered the retro look.

Gone are the days in the Blake Lively Serena van der Woodsen interpreted, and the interpreter's latest publication proves it. The actress has surprised with a surprising change of ‘look’ that is due to her latest project, the film recording ‘The Rhythm Section’, where will give life to the character of Stephanie Patrick. To do this, he has changed his characteristic blond for a tone Brown much more sober and a super fringe ‘pin-up’ style. And it doesn't look like her!

Under the title of #TodosLosFiltros, Ryan Reynolds' wife has put on a flashy matching lingerie top with a skirt that promises to be one of the most ground-breaking fits outfits ’of the film. To complete the retro retro glam look ’he also opted for a red lipstick that was paid by the artist Vivian Baker. We do not imagine better promotion of the film, which will premiere on March 6 in Spain with a luxury cast – among which is our eternal ‘crush’, Jude Law.

Ok, we know, the new haircut is a wig like a cathedral, but that doesn't stop us from loving it and thinking that this retro air looks great. And this is not all, because this hairpiece is not the only one that he has used throughout the recording, since just a few hours ago he surprised us with another change of ‘look’ much more extreme that also left us patidifuse:

In case you have been wanting to know more about the film, we leave you with the official trailer, which shows us a versatile Blake that lives a vertiginous personal drama that has hooked us.