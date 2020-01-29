Blake Lively gorgeous returns to the red carpet after pregnancy and gives everyone a lesson in style

Share it:

Blake Lively she returned to the red carpet after giving birth to her third child with Ryan Reynolds, and she looked beautiful with an old Hollywood style that made everyone crazy. The occasion was the first of the new movie The rhytm section, held at the Brooklyn Academy of music in New York. On the red carpet, however, there was no husband of Blake Lively, aka the father of all three of his daughters, but the mother of the actress, Elaine and sister Robyn. In short, an all-female trio that marks the return, not only to the cinema but in the spotlight, of Blake Lively after the break of a few months for pregnancy.

Blake Lively on the red carpet of his latest film The rhythm section without Rayn Reynolds. Roy Rochlin

In The rhythm section, its last film, Blake Lively plays a spy looking for revenge for his family. At the presentation instead, he perfectly embodied a beautiful femme fatale worthy of James Bond. A Blake Lively hot we missed him for a long time, even though the actress has never made us miss the right inspo since the time of Gossip Girl. With the long black velvet dress with bare shoulders and sweetheart neckline signed Dolce & Gabbana, black leather gloves and “Fabiola” boots above the knee by Christian Louboutin Blake Lively was F.A.V.O.L.O.S.A. And even though we missed seeing her together with Ryan Raynolds because they are a really nice couple, Blake Lively managed to break through this time too. To complete the look, a very precious Lorraine Schwartz choker, decorated with South Sea pearls and a 50 carat emerald that has left us all so 😍. Blake Lively could not have chosen more enchanting outfits for his return to the red carpet.

The last was from Detective Pikachu's premiere last May, alongside her husband Ryan Reynolds, in which the whole world had seen Blake Lively with her own eyes pregnant for the third time, after James and Inez, 5 and 3 years old . Always solar and megnifica, Blake Lively tells us that the world belongs to those who always smile.

READ: Watchmen was going to have 10 episodes instead of 9 Blake Lively is 1.78 cm tall and wears super heels like these because it is the example of how anyone can put what they want without thinking about the shape of the body as the perfect answer to body shaming. James Devaney

But the return of Blake Lively literally in style, did not stop there. A few hours after the premiere, the actress was photographed around New York and the new outfit was able to amaze again. Louboutin boots are those of the red carpet (we understand Blake they drive us crazy too!), Ditto the gloves. For his evening out, Blake opted for a less demanding but equally beautiful, floral dress Ulyana Sergeenko, which made the gritty look given by the boots and gloves a little sweeter.

If this was only the first day of presentation of The Rhythm section by Blake Lively, we subscribe to follow her throughout the tour and see what outfits to Serena van der Woodsen, this actress will reserve for us. Read between the lines: we missed the red carpets of Blake Lively, as well as his style lessons in spite of those who still have the fantasy of doing body shaming on the physique of a woman who recently had a daughter. How boring … Blake – like us – is beyond!

