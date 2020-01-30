Blake Lively believes it is ‘offensive’ for someone to think that this is their newly raised face

Share it:

The actress has promoted her latest film on the Jimmy Fallon show, where she has told this anecdote.

Blake Lively He is back in the office. After eight months absent after giving birth to the third child she shares with Ryan Reynolds, the actress returned this week through the big door to a red carpet with a "look" that reminded us of that of Princess Anastasia. He did it to promote his latest film, ‘The Rhythm Section’, a feature film he has also promoted in Jimmy Fallon's latest show, where he has told an anecdotal story about an alleged photo of her ‘Freshly raised’.

When the presenter showed him two photos of her — in one she appeared characterized for the film with a striking emaciated appearance and in the other perfectly made-up — the interpreter could not shut up a situation that has become ‘offensive’:

“The makeup artist achieved this much-needed aspect because in the movie my family experiences a great tragedy. When I published it, I read that there were people who said 'wow Blake bravely shows what she looks like before and after makeup' […] Come on, there are those who think I'm like this without fixing, which seems offensive because the artist has a hard time an hour of work to get it that way ”

A curious confusion that the ctr Gossip Girl ’exactrix doubted without counting or not because he did not want to sin vainly, but he also did not want to deceive his audience by making them believe that it was his newly raised face. He also commented on the image in which it appears perfectly arranged:

“Achieving this other aspect also takes me an hour of work, huh. Talking about this situation touched the vain thing because I needed to express that I am not really without makeup, but it also has a feminist point in which I wonder why there are those who expect a woman to wake up this beautiful? It's not realistic that you get up this beautiful! Although I prefer to think that I wake up this beautiful [pointing to the image in which it is arranged]. ”

His last ‘film’ premieres next March 6 in Spain and you can not miss it because part of that film was precisely shot here, specifically in Cádiz.