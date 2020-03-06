Blake Lively becomes an international killer for a generic action thriller

Share it:

Combining thriller, action and female characters with a large dose of charisma – and even more guts – has given a good number of joys to fans of the genre. As it shows, there are the collection of relentless heroines Luc Besson on tapes like 'Nikita', 'Lucy' or the most recent 'Anna', the Lorraine Broughton of 'Atomic' or the hacker Lisbeth Salander of the saga 'Millennium'.

The director of photography converted into director Reed Morano knows a lot about strong and suffering women, besides having a very interesting look to explore the conflicts from their point of view. We just need to take a look at his award-winning address in 'The Maid's Tale' – he got the Emmy for his work on the episode 'Offred' – or his esteemed debut 'Inside the pain' to realize it.

'The rhythm of revenge', the new work for the big screen of Morano after the soporific 'Are we alone?', again wastes the good hand of his head behind the camera, offering with a manido thriller in feminine key with the vendetta as leitmotiv that, in addition to taking himself much more seriously than he should, he is trumpeting through a script in which the absurd is the order of the day.

Revenge under minimum

If there is a specific term that can perfectly describe 'The rhythm of revenge', that is "generic". His hour and fifty minutes of footage, which is perceived much more bulky than it really is, provides a thorough tour of the tics, clichés and common places seen once and a thousand times in all kinds of spirit productions Bondian and international scale.

This, a priori, shouldn't be a problem; after all, it would not be the first time that a beaten proposal compensates for its lack of ideas with, for example, a good atmosphere and ability to entertain. The problem in the case at hand is that, in addition to the aroma of déjà vu that emerges, the film boasts a narrative in which coherence and cohesion shine by its absence.

It seems that 'The rhythm of revenge' confuses chaos with sophistication, linking sequences through seemingly random turns and articulating their story in an unnecessarily muddled way if we consider the simplicity of a premise that, little by little, deviates to touch dangerously unlikely.

The inability of the film to effectively suppress disbelief is also present in the treatment and evolution of his characters. From secondary as the one played by an always efficient Jude Law – possibly the best of the whole feature film – to the protagonist, whose passage from a young drug addict to an elite murderer lacks the necessary development to function, they are the nth excuse to disconnect, look at the clock, and wait for the climax to arrive as quickly as possible.

Luckily, in the meantime nonsense, Reed Morano manages to sign some action scenes that slightly sweeten the set. Dry, exempt from realities and enriched by a sense of spectacularity that opts for realism, the set-pieces that salpimentan 'The rhythm of revenge' manage to barely make up an upset debacle in which neither a delivered Blake Lively nor a despondent empowering discourse provide a minimum of lucidity.