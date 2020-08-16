Blade, when Wesley Snipes quarreled with Stephen Dorff while filming the Marvel movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Back on TV tonight Blade, first chapter of the famous cinecomic trilogy dedicated to the character of Marvel Comics starring the great Wesley Snipes.

For the occasion we want to tell you aboutincredible tension that led to various clashes between superstar Wesley Snipes and Stephen Dorff on set, respectively interpreters of the semi-vampire vampire hunter and of the villain Deacon Frost: the story is told in the audio commentary of the film present in the DVD edition, and explains how Snipes and Dorff during the filming of the hostage scene (in which Blade and Frost meet for the first time in person) did not get along very well.

It was in fact Dorff's first day on set, and the actor was still trying to establish some points of his performance, such as the character's motivation and his acting approach to the part. Snipes, however, became impatient because the cameras were off for some time waiting for Dorff to decide how to proceed, and tried to intervene by giving him advice. Dorff, however, did not like the tones of his colleague, and thereand things only got worse when David Fincher and other prominent directors they visited the set during filming adding further tensions to the already hectic life on set, forcing Snipes to assert his authority as a co-producer and make even drastic decisions.

Apparently Snipes would have told Dorff to do what he said, and to trust his advice not only as a protagonist, but also as a producer. In the audio commentary on the DVD, Snipes recalls: "Let's say that, for some time, there was not that necessary trust between us. "

Recall that Blade will return to the cinema with a film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and played by the Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali. For more insights, check out this incredible fan-art.