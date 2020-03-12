Blade Runner Enhanced Edition Announced for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Share it:

Just four months ago we told you that Blade Runner, Westwood's classic graphic adventure, was finally playable on modern computers. It had been giving problems in that sense for many years and that was why it was great news for game lovers. However, little did we imagine that, after a while, an announcement like today would arrive.

The fact is that a remastering of that 1997 title has just been announced, which will be called Blade Runner Enhanced Edition. The information, which has been revealed exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, confirms that the studio behind the project will be Nightdive Studios. Indeed, the same ones that have already been restored by other classic games like System Shock and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter.

Apparently, the developer has partnered with producer Alcon Entertainment to restore this point-and-click. In addition, it has been confirmed that the title will come to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, apart from PC through Steam. Therefore, at the moment there will be no version for the Epic Games Store.

Furthermore, the original video game was based on Ridley Scott's 1982 cyberpunk noir. However, it was not a direct adaptation of the film. And its original creators were the same ones who in the past created the Command and Conquer saga. The success of the title was very important for the time, since it came to sell more than a million copies. In addition, he received multiple awards and was acclaimed by both critics and the public.

In any case, and according to Larry Kuperman, head of commercial development for Nightdive, this new version of the game will feature a "polished and premium restoration" from Nightdive Studios via the company's proprietary KEX game engine (the same one used to restore Turok and System Shock). Additionally, the game will feature updated character models, animations, and scenes, as well as widescreen resolution support, keyboard and controller customization, and much more.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that the translations of the original will be maintained, but unfortunately it did not include Spanish. Therefore, we will have to see if it ends up arriving or not translated here. And speaking of its arrival, the game is scheduled to be released this year 2020, although it does not yet have a more exact date determined.

