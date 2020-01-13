Blackbeard's "To Be Continued" drives ONE PIECE fans crazy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the Wanokuni saga, ONE PIECE has definitely changed its style. The new staff that Toei Animation has included in the production of the anime has raised the quality, giving moments of animation that have become immediately appreciated by fans. And another of these arrived with theepisode 917 of ONE PIECE published yesterday January 12 in Japan.

The conclusion of the first act of Wanokuni did not immediately lead to the second phase of the narrative arc. There is indeed time, in the ONE PIECE episode, to show what is going on in the rest of the world. Perona is still in Kurigaina with Mihawk, but the two are separated by events that are about to happen following Reverie's decisions.

Meanwhile, on the island Hachinosu, Blackbeard and his crew are celebrating despite the invasion of Gecko Moria. The former member of the Fleet of Seven came there in search of Absalom, unleashing his zombies and shadows to make his way on the enemy land. The intervention of Shiryu and Devon, however, will put a brake on the raid of Moria, which is also against the terrifying power of the Gura Gura fruit in Blackbeard's possession.

Marshall D. Teach is located at the center of the Hachinosu facility, enjoying the latest news from the world: the choices of Reverie, Wanokuni with Kaido, Big Mom, Luffy and Kidd. Excited by the changes that are coming to the world of ONE PIECE, Blackbeard once again uses his Devil Fruit to prepare a "To Be Continued" destroyed by its power.

Although with a brief appearance, the Luffy's enemy did not miss these seconds to make viewers understand how important his threat is. Meanwhile, the second act of Wanokuni is about to begin, with the anime of ONE PIECE which will momentarily stop for two weeks.