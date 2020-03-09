Black Widow would show the moment when Natasha and Clint Barton meet

Share it:

Photographs of what appear to be official t-shirts from the movie of Black Widow in which all the cities in which the history of the film takes place are listed. Similar t-shirts were put up for sale with identical information from movies like Avengers: Endgame.

The locations listed are New York, Ohio, Norway, Morocco, Siberia and, the most striking, Budapest. This last location is special because it is where Natasha Romanoff and Clint Burton / Hawkeye met, two characters who have had a very close relationship in the UCM films.

This is the first clue about a possible scene in the film in which the moment in which these two members of The Avengers met. To date, no mention has been made in this regard, nor has Jeremy Renner been seen for the filming of the film. To appear in it would be the best kept secret to date.

To date we have seen some action in places like Siberia and Budapest in the movie trailers, but none of them shows a possible appearance of Burton, who may only appear as a brief cameo so fans can see the exact moment he meets Romanoff.

Until April 30 we will not be able to discover all the secrets that Marvel Studios has hidden in this story about the origins of Black Widow and also how the phase 4 of the UCM starts, which will be continued by films like The Eternal and series like Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki.