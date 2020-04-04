'Black Widow' will revolve around the family according to Scarlett Johansson

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If we think about which Avenger has a more mysterious past, he wins by a landslide Black widow. Of the character of Scarlett Johannson In reality little or nothing is known of his previous history, however, for that Marvel Studios has prepared his solo film.

It has been hinted a lot that it was a villain before seeing the light and joining Nick Fury as a SHIELD agent. But the only thing we are clear about is that he played the role of Russian secret agent for a good part of his life, thanks to the training he received on the call. Red Room. The next MCU film will refer us to these origins, which promises to reveal the darkest secrets of Natasha Romanoff.

Now the actress who gives him life has wanted to bring a little more light to this dark character in a new interview. Speaking to Film Magazine, Johansson has pointed out in this tape we will discover a lot of the family Black Widow, something that will help us better understand the character:

"One of the themes of the film is the family. What is the family? How do you define us? How does our past define us? How does our family make us what we are, for better or for worse? "

Already the trailer for 'Black Widow' told us that Natasha receives a call from her family – we do not know if there are really blood ties or who the organization she used to work with assigned her – asking her to help close the government program that created his alter ego. And we understand that with that begins that whole journey to the past. But it seems that precisely the family will be the perspective to tell the story of Natasha, something that was the idea of Kevin Feige:

"I think part of Kevin Feige's genius is that he always thinks about what fans expect from these movies and then gives them something they could never have dreamed of. Natasha Romanoff's idea in a family drama is the least expected, and I had to understand what that was going to be, because there is a tonal change very big ".

"I think from the beginning, when we started talking about making this independent film, there was no reason to do it unless we really could deepen and be brave. Having played this character for a decade, I wanted to be sure that it would feel artistically and creatively rewarding for both me and the fans. "

Without a doubt, knowing the character deeply is something that has us with very high expectations. Unfortunately we will not be able to see 'Black Widow' in action next May as planned, as its release has been delayed indefinitely.