Entertainment

'Black Widow' will revolve around the family according to Scarlett Johansson

April 4, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
3 Min Read
Share it:

If we think about which Avenger has a more mysterious past, he wins by a landslide Black widow. Of the character of Scarlett Johannson In reality little or nothing is known of his previous history, however, for that Marvel Studios has prepared his solo film.

It has been hinted a lot that it was a villain before seeing the light and joining Nick Fury as a SHIELD agent. But the only thing we are clear about is that he played the role of Russian secret agent for a good part of his life, thanks to the training he received on the call. Red Room. The next MCU film will refer us to these origins, which promises to reveal the darkest secrets of Natasha Romanoff.

Now the actress who gives him life has wanted to bring a little more light to this dark character in a new interview. Speaking to Film Magazine, Johansson has pointed out in this tape we will discover a lot of the family Black Widow, something that will help us better understand the character:

"One of the themes of the film is the family. What is the family? How do you define us? How does our past define us? How does our family make us what we are, for better or for worse? "

Already the trailer for 'Black Widow' told us that Natasha receives a call from her family – we do not know if there are really blood ties or who the organization she used to work with assigned her – asking her to help close the government program that created his alter ego. And we understand that with that begins that whole journey to the past. But it seems that precisely the family will be the perspective to tell the story of Natasha, something that was the idea of Kevin Feige:

READ:  The Venom designer draws a splendid illustration of All Might

"I think part of Kevin Feige's genius is that he always thinks about what fans expect from these movies and then gives them something they could never have dreamed of. Natasha Romanoff's idea in a family drama is the least expected, and I had to understand what that was going to be, because there is a tonal change very big ".

"I think from the beginning, when we started talking about making this independent film, there was no reason to do it unless we really could deepen and be brave. Having played this character for a decade, I wanted to be sure that it would feel artistically and creatively rewarding for both me and the fans. "

Without a doubt, knowing the character deeply is something that has us with very high expectations. Unfortunately we will not be able to see 'Black Widow' in action next May as planned, as its release has been delayed indefinitely.

The best gifts for fans of the Avengers and Marvel

Spider-Man sweatshirt

T shirt

T shirt

elcorteingles.es

€ 9.19

Endgame Thanos mask

Endgame Thanos mask

elcorteingles.es

€ 6.00

Captain Marvel - 3D (Blu-ray)

Captain Marvel – 3D (Blu-ray)

Replica Captain America Shield

Replica Captain America Shield

Marvel Studios Pack

Electronic Iron-Man Helmet

Electronic Iron-Man Helmet

Tor Hammer 3D Lamp

Tor Hammer 3D Lamp

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 35.00

T shirt

T shirt

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 15.19

Ceramic mug

Ceramic mug

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 12.40

Puzzle 1000 pcs

Puzzle 1000 pcs

Clementoni
amazon.es

€ 11.46

Spider-man

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.