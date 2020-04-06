Black Widow will investigate what the character has been doing throughout the UCM

Share it:

The epicenter of Black widow It will be to tell the origins of Natasha Romanoff as a spy and also to show a new adventure of the avenger with her family. But it won't be all we can see during the first UCM Phase 4 movie.

Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, has given new information about the Scarlett Johansson film in a recent interview with the cinema magazine Total Film (via ScreenRant).

The director affirmed that the film will deal with the fascinating past of the character they have "referenced in the rest of the UCM films"."This is a totally different approach"Feige pointed out."It has been through a lot in the time that passes between we see it in several movies, some things will surprise people"

For the many followers that this character undoubtedly has, it will be an essential movie both for the light it will shed on this character's past and for what we will discover in it about what Natasha has been doing between mission and mission with The Avengers.

We know that the spy's goal in this story is to destroy the Red Room, the place where she was trained alongside other elite spies and who now appears to be under the control of Taskmaster, who has no intention of using the techniques. of training that are used there for good.

Natasha's family in this story is comprised of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff / Iron Maiden, and David Harbor as Alexei Shistakov / Red Guardian.

Romanoff grew up with this group of soldiers and spies and it will be with them that he will accept the most personal mission that we have seen him accomplish in his life. Unfortunately it is difficult for us to see it in action again in the future considering the ending that the character has in Avengers: Endgame.