'Black Widow': we will see the childhood of the character

A little over a month before the premiere of 'Black Widow', we still have surprises from the project with which Marvel is going to inaugurate Phase 4 of its shared universe. We fans have long been demanding a solo movie for the character of Natasha Romanoff. Well, we and Scarlett Johansson herself, and our prayers have finally been heard.

Except for catastrophe with the Coronavirus, as has happened to other productions, the premiere of 'Black Widow' continues And thanks to news of another project, we have been able to know something about the film that we did not know yet: we will see the character of the Black Widow as a child. And how do we know? Thanks to a news from Variety about the movie 'Peter Pan and Wendy'. In this news, Variety has confirmed the signing of Ever Anderson, daughter of Milla Jovovich, as the new Wendy.

In the same news he presents Ever telling us about his scarce filmography: playing a young Milla Jovovich in 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'… and Scarlett Johansson as a child in' Black Widow ', although she is not credited on her IMDB record.

So, thanks to such news, we have discovered that we will see the childhood of the character of Natasha Romanoff at some point in the film, so we will know more about the past of Black Widow, and surely about the operation of what is known as the Red Room , where they are trained to be spies.