Black Widow: The villain Doncella de Hierro leaks on Twitter through emojis

Although there has been no official confirmation by Marvel or a trailer that determines it, it is clear that it is a full-blown filtration. One that has taken place on Twitter, through emojis, and which confirms that the film Black Widow will introduce the Iron Maiden as a villain. Something that, on the other hand, had already been rumored in the past. Then we leave you with the recent Super Bowl trailer, in case you have not seen it yet.

Returning to the subject of filtration, it could be related to the character of Rachel Weisz (Melina). Little is known about his role, but it is possible that he ends up becoming precisely the villain we are talking about. And that is precisely what the emojis suggest. Emoticons that, on the other hand, are the film's officers.

In fact, they correspond to the relevant hashtags of each character. Thus, while #BlackWidow presents the character symbol, the rest of the characters present an emoji corresponding to the character itself. And although #Taskmaster doesn't have an emoji yet, #MelinaVostokoff does and is a miniature of Weisz's character. The funny thing is that this is the first time Melina's last name is used. Something that could confirm that the villain Iron Maiden may be, since that is the character's evil alter ego in the comics. You can see it very graphically in the ScreenRant tweet below.

In addition, the fact that Taskmaster has not received his emoji could mean that Melina is under the mask. That is only speculation, but of course it would be a quite spectacular script twist, considering that the family composed of Natasha, Yelena, Alexei and Melina would be completely decomposed.

