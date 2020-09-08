Black Widow, the first virtual edition of the Black Widow themed Marvel Run

Share it:

The official Twitter account of the Latin American section of Marvel Entertainment has announced the first ever virtual edition of Marvel Run, inspired by the upcoming upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Widow. The film starring Scarlett Johansson will be the first MCU title to hit theaters in the post-lockdown era.

The Marvel Run is a Marvel-themed marathon where people can choose to run a 5 or 10km race in order to promote a laudable cause. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel Run has gone virtual, with people who can run as far as they want as long as they are able to take all necessary steps to participate in a healthy way.

Along with the announcement of Marvel Run, other information and different material concerning the film with Scarlett Johansson have been published on the web.

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland, and is the twenty-fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to face the ghosts of her pastwhen a terrible threat looms.

The cast of the film also includes Florence Pugh, David Harbor, William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Rachel Weisz. On Everyeye you will find all the revelations of the final trailer of Black Widow and the modified calendar of Marvel Studios in the COVID era, after the lockdown that affected productions around the world.