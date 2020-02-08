 Black Widow returns to filming and first images

Share it:

A few months after “Black Widow” reach theaters around the world (last days of April / first of May depending on the country), it seems that the film embarks on a phase back to the shoot about which there are not many details at the moment, except that it would be done in The Angels.

So far four images have arrived from the filming of yesterday Friday in which we can see Scarlett Johansson characterized as Natasha Romanoff. In these images we see her wearing a very different look than we have seen in the trailers and spots of the film, with a hairstyle that combines braids and pigtails, curiously the same that the girls in the Red Room wore in that plane of "Avengers: Age of Ultron".

It is not surprising this additional filming phase despite such a close premiere, as in many occasions it is a few weeks or days of filming to record a fast scene.

