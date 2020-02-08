General News

 Black Widow returns to filming and first images

February 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Capture of the special look at Black Widow (2020)

A few months after “Black Widow” reach theaters around the world (last days of April / first of May depending on the country), it seems that the film embarks on a phase back to the shoot about which there are not many details at the moment, except that it would be done in The Angels.

So far four images have arrived from the filming of yesterday Friday in which we can see Scarlett Johansson characterized as Natasha Romanoff. In these images we see her wearing a very different look than we have seen in the trailers and spots of the film, with a hairstyle that combines braids and pigtails, curiously the same that the girls in the Red Room wore in that plane of "Avengers: Age of Ultron".

It is not surprising this additional filming phase despite such a close premiere, as in many occasions it is a few weeks or days of filming to record a fast scene.

READ:   April 2020 sounds again as filming start date for Ms. Marvel

Image of the return to the filming of Black Widow (2020) in Los Angeles

Image of the return to the filming of Black Widow (2020) in Los Angeles

Image of the return to the filming of Black Widow (2020) in Los Angeles Image of the return to the filming of Black Widow (2020) in Los Angeles "width =" 245 "height =" 382
Via information | Mail Online
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.