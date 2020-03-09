Black Widow releases new poster and trailer with more details of its history

Share it:

Out of nowhere we have an extensive and intense final trailer for Black Widow where Marvel Studios gives us some more information about the history of the movie and the motivations of its characters.

In the trailer we see how the action focuses on the members of the adoptive family of Natasha Romanoff, composed of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbor as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff / Iron Maiden.

In the final scene of the trailer we can even see the family in a rather comic domestic scene that collides head-on with the force and violence of the rest of the scenes where the members of this family of super-soldiers make their way to cakes.

Above you have the trailer in Spanish and then you can see it with the original voices.

It seems that his story will tell us how Natasha and his family return to team after spending separate years to thwart the plans of Taskmaster, who now seems to be controlling the place where they trained Romanoff and Belova, which would allow him to be in command of a army of powerful soldiers who do not control their actions and only follow the orders of the villain.

In Marvel Studios "Black Widow, an action-packed spy thriller, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, faces the darkest chapters in her story when a dangerous conspiracy related to her past emerges. Persecuted by a force that will stop at nothing to end it, Natasha must deal with her story as a spy and with the trail of destroyed relationships she left behind long before she became avenger. Scarlett Johansson returns to the role of Natasha / Black Widow, Florence Pugh plays Yelena, David Harbor plays Alexei / The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz is Melina. "Black Widow" is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige. This is the first film of the Fourth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film will be released in theaters of our country on April 30.