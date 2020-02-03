Black Widow presents her characters in new trailer and posters

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the occasion of the 45th Super Bowl a new trailer of Black Widow and incidentally, several posters of the film focused on the main characters of it were published.

The characters featured in these official arts are: Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian (David Harbor).

Basically, we are introduced to the unstructured family of spies and soldiers that were so important in Black Widow's childhood before she was finally recruited by S.H.I.E.L.D. for the avengers initiative. For this reason the good of Taskmaster, the main villain of this story, has been left out of this gallery.

The film takes place in the two years between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, with Johansson reprising the role of the murderer turned avenger, Natasha Romanoff, in her first solo adventure.

This film will open phase 4 of the UCM of Marvel Studios on April 30 of this year and later it will be followed by other premieres such as Los Eternos and the Disney + series, among which is Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the only one currently It seems planned to be released in 2020.

To take a look at all the premieres confirmed for the years that will last Phase 4 of the UCM you can take a look at this report that we brought you during the D23 Expo in which everything was announced.