 Black Widow on November 30 and Eternals on February 12 in Spain

April 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Black Widow and Eternals logos

Two weeks ago Marvel Studios moved all its UCM releases one position, but we still had to see how that translated in some countries, including Spain.

The Walt Disney Studios Spain Announces today how its release schedule looks after the delays derived from the global health crisis. In addition to titles like "Mulan", which will be the first to arrive on July 24, once the situation returns to normal, we also have announcements for the next two Marvel Studios movies, the first two of Phase Four. The dates would be the following:

  • "Black Widow": in Spain on October 30, 2020 and on November 6 in the United States
  • "The Eternals": February 12, 2021, the same day for Spain and the United States.

It should be noted that we also have the film "The King’s Man", the prequel movie to the Kingsman universe, and which will be released in our country on September 18, 2020, the same day that it will also arrive in the United States. There is really nothing new on this front as it is the date that was already set in November last year.

Obviously all this is subject to possible future changes, but right now that is the calendar that Disney Spain.

