         'Black Widow': new and spectacular trailer of the Marvel movie led by Scarlett Johansson

When we still have recent nominations for the 2020 Oscar Awards, with the unexpected double candidacy for Scarlett Johansson, we get a new and spectacular trailer of 'Black Widow' ('Black Widow'), with the actress repeating her role as superheroine. Given that only one month has passed since we saw the first preview, it seems that Marvel and Disney were not very happy with the reactions and have wanted to try another video.

Start Phase Four of the Marvel Universe

You will tell me your opinion. The trailer convinces me, I think it sells an exciting and fun thriller, I don't expect more (or less) from an entertainment like 'Black Widow'. Especially I am very curious to see with this cast in this kind of show; with Scarlett Johansson they act Florence Pugh (also nominated for Oscar this year), David Harbor, Rachel Weisz and Ray Winstone, among others.

He misses Jeremy Renner, whose Hawkeye character seems to have a special relationship with Natasha Romanoff, but there may be some surprise cameo (it is rumored that Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark could also appear). 'Black Widow' is the next premiere of Marvel Studios, will hit theaters on April 30th (May 1 in the United States).

Therefore, the 'Black Widow' movie begins Phase Four of the Marvel Universe. Recall that the previous stage ended with 'Spider-Man: Away from home', a light epilogue after the most dense and ambitious 'Avengers: Endgame'. In that adventure, Natasha died, so his long-awaited solo film has to go back in time; his story takes place between 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Avengers: Infinity War' although there is room for explore its origins.

The heroine must deal with old affairs and enemies of her previous stage to SHIELD, when she was a spy and murderer trained by the KGB. Based on the Marvel comics, 'Black Widow' has been written by Jac Schaeffer And it is the first Marvel movie directed alone by a woman, Cate Shortland.