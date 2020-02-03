'Black Widow' launches new trailer in the Super Bowl

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The new Marvel movie, 'Black Widow', starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz, opens this 2020 and already has new progress, taking advantage of the Super Bowl, in which we see a little more about what we are going to find in the movie that begins Phase 4 of Marvel. Much has been said about this film, being a kind of 'prequel between sequels', in which we will know more about the character of Natasha Romanoff, but also about the rest of Black Widows in the world. Because yes, because Black Widow is an identity. Scarlett is not the only one …

In this advance, although it is only 30 seconds, we can continue to form an image of what will come to us, and the importance that the film will give to the family. Or, at least, to the family that one chooses, not the one that touches him. Florence Pugh is being crowned as the future Marvel Black Widow, leaving behind Svarlett Johansson, who says goodbye to his character (remember that he died in 'Avengers: Infinity War').

We can also see a little more of Taskmaster, the main villain of the film, which is not yet known much (nor his identity, nor what actor or actress will interpret it). But we are sure that your real identity will be a surprising revelation that will affect the entire MCU. 'Black Widow' will hit theaters next April 30.