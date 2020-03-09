         'Black Widow' launches its exciting final trailer: the spin-off led by Scarlett Johansson opens Phase 4 of the Marvel Universe

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Two months after the last advance, Marvel has launched the final trailer from its next premiere: 'Black Widow' ('Black Widow'). The film, a superheroine spin-off embodied by Scarlett Johansson, will hit theaters on April 30th (May 1 in the United States).

Together with Johansson they act Florence Pugh, David Harbor, Rachel Weisz and Ray Winstone, among others.

What's new in Marvel is a spy thriller where Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, faces the darkest chapters in her story when a dangerous conspiracy related to her past emerges. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to end it, Natasha must deal with her story as a spy and with the trail of destroyed relationships she left behind long before she became avenger …

'Black Widow' begins Phase Four of the Marvel Universe. Recall that the previous stage ended with 'Spider-Man: Away from home', a light epilogue after the most dense and ambitious 'Avengers: Endgame'. In that adventure, Natasha died, so his long-awaited solo film has to go back in time; his story takes place between 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Avengers: Infinity War' although there is room for explore its origins.

Based on the Marvel comics, 'Black Widow' has been written by Jac Schaeffer And it is the first Marvel movie directed alone by a woman, Cate Shortland.

Final poster and Spanish trailer of 'Black Widow'