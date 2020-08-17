Black Widow, Kevin Feige had anticipated the film with Scarlett Johansson already 10 years ago

Share it:

Among the most anticipated films of this unfortunate 2020, Black Widow should finally arrive in theaters next November. The making of the film began in 2017 with a meeting between Kevin Feige and the protagonist Scarlett Johansson, but in reality the president of Marvel Studios had anticipated the project many years earlier.

In 2020, even before the release of The Avengers, Feige had in fact revealed his idea for a film dedicated to Black Widow during the Iron Man 2 Blu-ray promotion. "We have already started talking with Scarlett about a stand-alone and we have put together some ideas, but first let's think about The Avengers," said the producer in an interview with SuperHeroType.

Before getting her own movie, Johansson appeared in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and finally in Avengers: Endgame (2019), where he met the fate we all know.

However, Marvel Studios weren't the first to think about making a Black Widow movie. The very first attempts to bring the character to the big screen date back to 2004, when Lionsgate acquired Black Widow rights and entrusted the development of a film to David Hayter (co-writer of X-Men and Watchmen) and producer Avi Arad. Eventually, however, the studio gave up the project, and in 2006 the rights to the character returned to Marvel Studios.

For other insights awaiting the release, we leave you to the details on the final Black Widow trailer.