Black Widow, Image of the Villain Taskmaster

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The dizzying release schedule of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be affected by the new release dates that will emerge after the coronavirus crisis but, until everything is settled, we can continue to raise expectations with new glimpses of future characters.

Although the mix of movies and series for Disney + It has dizzy more than one, the truth is that the confirmations of premieres on the big screen are reduced to two titles in 2020, three in 2021 and two promises for 2022. It is not so difficult, as soon as we get lost we will have ventilated the Phase Four.

For now, it's time to focus on ‘Black widow’(Cate Shortland, 2020), first official title after the‘ Infinity Saga ’and final reward for the Natasha Romanoff from Scarlett Johansson and his fans, who have been wanting to know more about the character with a movie of their own since we met the dangerous Black widow in 'Iron man 2’(Jon Favreau, 2010).

In addition to a luxury cast in which Johansson (Romanoff) will be accompanied by Rachel Weisz (Melina), David Harbor (Red Guardian) Y Florence Pugh (Yelena), at the last San Diego Comic-Con it was confirmed to Taskmaster as one of the villains in the movie but who is Taskmaster?

Disney

For the neophytes of the bullets, Anthony "Tony" Masters is a character created in the 80s by David Michelinie Y George Perez for a number of ‘Avengers'But it was in the 2000s when he began to gain weight thanks to a limited series in which he played the leading role and different appearances in important events.

Sometimes anti-hero, sometimes directly villain, the great quality of Taskmaster It is their ability to accurately imitate the movements and combat style of their enemies, improving them if necessary and learning from their mistakes to get ahead with each blow. A dedicated mercenary, he serves his last employer to death and, in his spare time, trains other characters. Crossbones, To who Frank Cricket Incarnates at UCM, is one of its most outstanding students.