Black Widow: Filtered Scarlett Johansson's costume with promotional art

If there are no delays, the next April 30, 2020 will be released Black Widow In our country. Therefore, it is not surprising that the promotion of the film by Marvel begins to be a bit more aggressive. In today's case, a new image of Scarlett Johansson has been published, which has allowed us to take a look at her full suit.

Under normal conditions, it would not be very important to see the costume of a known superhero. However, and like most Marvel heroes, Natasha Romanoff has already had several costumes throughout her appearances at UCM. In addition, in the case of this movie it makes even more sense. Simply because of the fact that it is a prequel with respect to all previous appearances of the character.

In any case, the image was first leaked on Reddit (we via Heroic Hollywood). And as you can see below, the black suit features the golden gauntlets, as well as the golden belt. In the past we have already seen the character use gauntlets to surprise his opponents, even incapacitating his enemies briefly (for example, Black Panther during Civil War).

More new Black Widow artwork form TOPPs from r / marvelstudios

On the other hand, the promotional image shows the armored details in your costume, especially with the shoulder next to the case for the canes attached to your back. And you? What do you think about the aesthetics of Black Widow for this movie?

This is the synopsis of the tape: "In the Marvel Studios spy thriller" Black Widow, "Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, faces the darkest parts of her baggage when a dangerous conspiracy arises with links to her past. Pursued by a force that doesn't will stop at nothing to tear it down, Natasha must face her story as a spy and the broken relationships she left in her wake long before she became avenger. ".

