Black Widow could introduce a young Natasha with flashbacks

We know that the film itself will take place in a temporary space before what was seen in the latest UCM films. However, powerful filtration suggests that Black Widow You will also have flashbacks from an even older era. One in which, judging by the information, we could see the younger version of Natasha Romanoff.

Therefore, this flashback would become the first to give us a glimpse of the character at such a young age. The fact is that, taking advantage of the Oscar gala, Variety had the opportunity to speak with Paul Gooch and David White, who were nominated for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyle for the latest Maleficent movie. And Gooch spoke briefly about his work in Black Widow. This is what he said: "We will return in time to when they were much younger. We have actors who play characters even younger than them.".

As you can see, there is no textual talk of Natasha herself, but it is quite possible that she can be one of those characters. And, in effect, Gooch speaks in the plural when he cites the subject of young characters. Therefore, it is likely that Black Widow will also show us the young version of other very dear UCM characters. One of them may be Hawkeye, with which Natasha had a great relationship.

Anyway, we must also remember that in his day it was rumored about the possibility that Robert Downey Jr. was in the movie as Iron Man. And if it occurs, it would not be unusual for any actor to also present the version Younger character.

Remember that Black Widow will premiere on April 30, 2020, giving rise to the opening of Phase 4 of the UCM. While we wait, we can always take a look at the latest trailers. Both that of the Superbowl that you have above, like this one, that introduces us to the different characters and their posters.

Sources: ScreenRant / Variety