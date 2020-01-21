Entertainment

'Black Widow' could have time travel

January 21, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

'Black Widow' is going to be the film that inaugurates the new phase of Marvel. The MCU (or Marvel Cinematic Universe) has been held in different phases that cover a part of the whole, including presentations of new characters that we would see in later films. 'Black Widow' will not only work to close the character of Johansson, but also will introduce us to Yelena Belova, what they say will be the new Black Widow in the future of Marvel (although she denies it).

Although several advances have already come out, we are still theorizing about what we will see in the film, since it is not clear what its history can contribute to this new series of films that come to us in the coming years. Funko Pop! He has released a new batch of figures based on the character and that could be the answer we are looking for.

READ:  Josee, the Tiger and the Fish: revealed the exit window along with a key visual

Black Widow Funko Pop

Funko Pop

If you look at the figure of Natasha Romanoff in her black suit, she holds something in her hand: a kind of red vial. And the question we ask ourselves is: what the hell is that vial? What does it sound like to us? For this we would have to go back to 'Avengers: Endgame'. Do you remember how our heroes travel in time? Yes, exactly. With the same vial, which contains Pym Particles.

Avengers Endgame Pym particles

Marvel studios

Does this mean we will see temporary trips in the 'Black Widow' movie? Or, on the contrary, the vial contains the Supersoldered Serum, which is rumored to know more in this story?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.