Black Widow and Taskmaster see their faces in a new trailer

January 14, 2020
Lisa Durant
Out of nowhere – like a good punch from Natasha Romanoff – we have dropped a new trailer of Black Widow published by Marvel with a good ration of new scenes and action in short distances.

The confrontations between Romanoff and the villain Taskmaster take center stage in these almost two minutes of video where the spy discovers that this enemy should not be taken lightly.

We also have some glimpses of other heroes present in this movie. We see Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbor as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

This will be the film that begins Phase 4 of the UCM before others like Los Eternos, Doctor Strange in the multitude of Madness and others continue to expand the ambitious cinematic that Marvel began more than a decade ago. It will also be the perfect opportunity to enjoy again the spectacular battles that Black Widow stars after what happened in Avengers: Endgame.

