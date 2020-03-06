Black Widow and Fast and Furious 9 will not be delayed by the coronavirus

Share it:

After the decision to delay 007: With no time to die, many expected that some of the great premieres of the year would be postponed until the COVID-19 outbreak was under control and there would be no danger of bringing together large groups of people in theaters. Despite that there are many expected films that retain their release date today.

Disney is not going to change the date of Black Widow, located on May 1, something that Universal will not do with Fast & Furious 9, which will be released on May 22. This was stated by Deadline.

There was speculation with a delay of Black Widow to November 6, the date on which Los Eternos will be released, a film that would leave by 2021 if this happened. Finally it seems that Disney does not want to change plans and everything continues as planned.

Warner Bros. also has no intention of changing the release date of movies like Scoob! (May 15) or Wonder Woman 1984 (June 5) also in Paramount will not move SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run for May 22.

At the moment it is impossible to know how the situation will have evolved with COVID-19 for the month of November and the film industry is very attentive to the situation to know what will be the appropriate step to ensure the safety of spectators and workers (as well as its economy, of course).

For this virus, major events such as the presentation of Disney + in London, the Google I / O 2020, the GDC 2020 and many others have been canceled. In the same way there are events that go ahead like the E3 2020 or the Gamescom 2020, which do not currently have any intention of canceling their celebration hoping that for the month in which they will take place the situation is under control.