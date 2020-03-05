'Black Widow' and 'Fast 9' do not change the release date

Share it:

According to reports, the default release dates for 'Black Widow' and 'Fast and Furious 9' will remain despite the outbreak of coronavirus. After the first months of the year, Hollywood is about to release some of the most anticipated 2020 films such as 'Onward', 'A quiet place 2' and 'Mulán' are just some of the films that will be released at the end of the month.

The first film that has suffered the ravages of the virus has been 'No time to die'. James Bond will have to wait a few months and arrive in November instead of April as planned.

However there are films that do not plan to make any changes: Disney does not plan to delay the arrival of Natasha Romanoff alone. Nor has Universal wanted to change the arrival date of 'Fast and Furious 9'. Both films have release dates in May in the United States and will be released to international markets throughout the summer. The movie of Scarlett Johansson It will arrive on April 30 in Spain and Toretto and company will be from May 22 in our cinemas.

These decisions occur immediately after rumors that Black Widow could take the release date of 'The Eternal', predetermined for November 2020.

Disney and Universal have decided to continue with this strategy, although it could be a risky act depending on the state of the coronavirus and the film industry in May. Both the MCU and the saga of 'At full throttle' have many followers internationally, so this decision could result in the latest installments of the franchise not match its predecessors. There are already estimates that the global box office will decrease by 5 billion due to the virus this year. Without a doubt the fall of the box office in general in summer could change and the distributors are being aware of it.

In addition, each company has its own peculiarities: we must not forget that for example, in the case of Marvel Studios specifically, delaying 'Black Widow' would alter all the projects planned for Phase 4. If this film took the date 'The Eternal' , this would have to take the date of the next premiere, already scheduled for 2021., etc., and thus cause a delay to all films that already have a date.

Such a change could even shake Disney +, since the connection they will have with television projects would mean that many would have to delay their premiere. Therefore, keeping 'Black Widow' on its expected release date must have influenced so that the marvelita calendar does not change much.

Anyway there is nothing closed and there could be many changes in the coming weeks. We will see how it affects the box office in the coming months and how the studies work.